Realty Income Corporation [O] took an upward turn with a change of 1.79%, trading at the price of $77.72 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.84 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Realty Income Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.89M shares for that time period. O monthly volatility recorded 1.39%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.28%. PS value for O stocks is 17.59 with PB recorded at 2.68.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.80 to 82.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.35.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at +27.63 and its Gross Margin at +53.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on Assets is 2.48. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realty Income Corporation [O] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

80.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.43 and P/E Ratio of 60.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Realty Income Corporation [O] earns $8,149,927 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 325.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.80 to 82.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.08, which indicates that it is 1.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation [O], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.