Sea Limited [SE] saw a change by 7.91% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $44.58. The company is holding 457.14M shares with keeping 58.96M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 262.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 6.65% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -0.46%, trading +67.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 457.14M shares valued at 4.13 million were bought and sold.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.31 to 41.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.31.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -120.13 and its Gross Margin at -1.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -86.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -98.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -121.00%. Its Return on Equity is -851.69, and its Return on Assets is -46.01. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sea Limited [SE] earns $36,618 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.59. This RSI suggests that Sea Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.