Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] took an upward turn with a change of 3.68%, trading at the price of $48.03 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 971708 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Smartsheet Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.47M shares for that time period. SMAR monthly volatility recorded 2.92%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.49%. PS value for SMAR stocks is 21.24 with PB recorded at 10.27.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 55.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 17 Mar (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] sitting at -30.99 and its Gross Margin at +80.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -32.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -52.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.00%. Its Return on Equity is -54.17, and its Return on Assets is -25.34. These metrics suggest that this Smartsheet Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Smartsheet

Inc. [SMAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -109.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] earns $161,419 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has 112.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 55.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.