STAG Industrial, Inc. [NYSE: STAG] gained by 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $32.96 price per share at the time. STAG Industrial, Inc. represents 150.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.97B with the latest information.

The STAG Industrial, Inc. traded at the price of $32.96 with 1.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STAG shares recorded 1.13M.

STAG Industrial, Inc. [NYSE:STAG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.50 to 32.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.46.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 12 Feb (In 21 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] sitting at +8.47 and its Gross Margin at +32.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.50%. These measurements indicate that STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 6.23, and its Return on Assets is 3.20. These metrics suggest that this STAG Industrial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.16.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.11 and P/E Ratio of 58.36. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] earns $4,884,027 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 38.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. [STAG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.