Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] took an upward turn with a change of 4.88%, trading at the price of $3.50 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Superior Industries International, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 221.31K shares for that time period. SUP monthly volatility recorded 5.83%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.62%. PS value for SUP stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at 0.26.

Superior Industries International, Inc. [NYSE:SUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.26 to 7.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 5 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] sitting at +5.69 and its Gross Margin at +11.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.63, and its Return on Assets is 1.63. These metrics suggest that this Superior Industries International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

is organization’s capital structure, Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 177.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] earns $181,819 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.09 and its Current Ratio is 2.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] has 24.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $80.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.26 to 7.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 5.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. [SUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.