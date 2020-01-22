T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] dipped by -0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $82.03 price per share at the time. T-Mobile US, Inc. represents 843.28M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.17B with the latest information. The T-Mobile US, Inc. traded at the price of $82.03 with 3.41 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TMUS shares recorded 2.79M. T-Mobile US, Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 85.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.15. Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 16 Days). Fundamental Analysis of T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] sitting at +12.28 and its Gross Margin at +42.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.22, and its Return on Assets is 3.85. These metrics suggest that this T-Mobile US, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> tom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 118.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.00 and P/E Ratio of 21.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] earns $831,519 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] has 843.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $69.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.56 to 85.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.61. This RSI suggests that T-Mobile US, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] a Reliable Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. [TMUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.