Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] shares went higher by 0.32% from its previous closing of $114.04, now trading at the price of $114.41, also adding 0.37 points. Is TGT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TGT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 505.63M float and a -8.65% run over in the last seven days. TGT share price has been hovering between $130.24 and $69.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.07 to 130.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at +5.58 and its Gross Margin at +26.32, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.70%. Its Return on Equity is 25.47, and its Return on Assets is 7.30. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Target Corporation [TGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

46.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 108.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.35 and P/E Ratio of 18.28. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Target Corporation [TGT] earns $209,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 74.28 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 509.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.07 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 2.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.36. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Target Corporation [TGT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.