The Charles Schwab Corporation[SCHW] stock saw a move by 0.56% on , touching 2.61 million. Based on the recent volume, The Charles Schwab Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SCHW shares recorded 1.23B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock additionally went up by +2.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SCHW stock is set at 0.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by 21.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SCHW shares showcased 12.26% increase. SCHW saw -5.66% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 40.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.58 to 51.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 20 Apr (In 89 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at +41.14 and its Gross Margin at +84.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.90%. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses

are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.48, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCHW financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.58 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 2.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.