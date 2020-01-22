The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] dipped by -3.71% on the last trading session, reaching $17.14 price per share at the time. The RealReal, Inc. represents 83.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49B with the latest information.

The The RealReal, Inc. traded at the price of $17.14 with 1.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of REAL shares recorded 1.52M.

The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.58 to 30.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 3 Feb (In 12 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal, Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] sitting at -35.64 and its Gross Margin at +66.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.80%. Its Return on Equity is -460.84, and its Return on Assets is -71.69. These metrics suggest that this The RealReal, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to

provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -23.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.38.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has 83.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.58 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.