The share price of Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] inclined by $92.79, presently trading at $93.64. The company’s shares saw 13.34% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $82.62 recorded on Jan 21, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TSCO jumped by +3.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.42% compared to 3.25 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.57%, while additionally gaining 4.65% during the last 12 months. Tractor Supply Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $107.74. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.1% increase from the current trading price.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.62 to 114.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.79.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at +8.87 and its Gross Margin at +31.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.50%. Its Return on Equity is 35.72, and its Return on Assets is 17.36. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 28.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.80 and P/E Ratio of 20.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] earns $259,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1,783.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 117.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.62 to 114.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.