Valley National Bancorp[VLY] stock saw a move by -1.31% on , touching 2.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Valley National Bancorp stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VLY shares recorded 394.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock could reach median target price of $12.75.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock additionally went up by +1.07% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VLY stock is set at 9.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.35% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VLY shares showcased 6.10% increase. VLY saw -6.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.46.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +25.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.00%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.89, and its Return on Assets is 0.93. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 11.23. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] earns $404,793 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has 394.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.28 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.