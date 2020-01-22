Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ: VRRM] shares went higher by 2.15% from its previous closing of $15.15, now trading at the price of $15.47, also adding 0.32 points. Is VRRM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.19 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VRRM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 128.84M float and a +4.23% run over in the last seven days. VRRM share price has been hovering between $15.35 and $9.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Verra Mobility Corporation [NASDAQ:VRRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.50 to 15.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] sitting at +8.43 and its Gross Margin at +69.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -38.04, and its Return on Assets is -6.62. These metrics suggest that this Verra Mobility Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 287.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 284.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.52.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] earns $519,138 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.37 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] has 156.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.50 to 15.35. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.08. This RSI suggests that Verra Mobility Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verra Mobility Corporation [VRRM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.