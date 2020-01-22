Virtu Financial, Inc.[VIRT] stock saw a move by 3.50% on , touching 1.96 million. Based on the recent volume, Virtu Financial, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VIRT shares recorded 189.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] stock could reach median target price of $17.75.

Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] stock additionally went up by +4.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VIRT stock is set at -40.56% by far, with shares price recording returns by -6.55% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VIRT shares showcased -27.19% decrease. VIRT saw -41.77% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.03% compared to high within the same period of time.

Virtu Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:VIRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.08 to 27.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] sitting at +38.42 and its Gross Margin at +57.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.18, and its Return on Assets is 3.86. These metrics suggest that this Virtu Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.61, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.37 and P/E Ratio of 43.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] earns $3,889,685 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] has 189.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.08 to 27.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.56, which indicates that it is 2.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. [VIRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.