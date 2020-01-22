MGM Resorts International [MGM] took an upward turn with a change of -6.22%, trading at the price of $32.39 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MGM Resorts International shares have an average trading volume of 4.19M shares for that time period. MGM monthly volatility recorded 1.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.12%. PS value for MGM stocks is 1.32 with PB recorded at 2.77.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.68 to 34.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.54.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at +11.31 and its Gross Margin at +31.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60%. Its Return on Equity is 6.31, and its Return on Assets is 1.46. These metrics suggest that this MGM Resorts International does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 232.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 231.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.41, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.52 and P/E Ratio of 2,654.92. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MGM Resorts International [MGM] earns $213,874 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.39. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 518.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.68 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.