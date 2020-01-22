Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] took an upward turn with a change of -8.68%, trading at the price of $3.05 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Workhorse Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.68M shares for that time period. WKHS monthly volatility recorded 6.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.90%. PS value for WKHS stocks is 588.01 with PB recorded at .

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.34.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] sitting at -4463.94 and its Gross Margin at -1990.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2,093.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 587.40%. Its Return on Assets is -257.88.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 552.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] earns $7,066 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.20 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has 70.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $235.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 5.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 507.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.