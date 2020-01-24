Abbott Laboratories [ABT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $90.81 after ABT shares went up by 0.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.80 to 92.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.73.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 15 Apr (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Abbott Laboratories [ABT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] sitting at +12.57 and its Gross Margin at +51.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.55, and its Return on Assets is 3.23. These metrics suggest that this Abbott Laboratories does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 64.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.13. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.27, and its Long-Term Debt to

Total Capital is 63.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.32 and P/E Ratio of 43.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] earns $296,874 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has 1.77B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $160.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.80 to 92.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abbott Laboratories [ABT] a Reliable Buy?

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.