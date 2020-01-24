Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] took an upward turn with a change of -1.21%, trading at the price of $59.40 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.59 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.07M shares for that time period. ATVI monthly volatility recorded 1.75%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.51%. PS value for ATVI stocks is 6.62 with PB recorded at 3.77.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.85 to 61.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.13.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] sitting at +26.42 and its Gross Margin at +66.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.42, and its Return on Assets is 9.93. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ATVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.98.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.06 and P/E Ratio of 28.08. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] earns $756,869 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.29 and its Current Ratio is 2.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] has 758.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.85 to 61.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. [ATVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.