The share price of Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] inclined by $32.70, presently trading at $32.03. The company’s shares saw 26.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $25.31 recorded on Jan 24, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ALLY jumped by +4.32% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.96% compared to 1.33 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.13%, while additionally gaining 28.34% during the last 12 months. Ally Financial Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.18% increase from the current trading price.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at +14.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.60%. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.44, and its Return on Assets is 0.73. These metrics suggest that this Ally Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful

business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 408.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.30 and P/E Ratio of 7.39. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] earns $1,296,463 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.07.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 390.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.31 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 2.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.