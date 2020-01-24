Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ: ALTM] dipped by -3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. Altus Midstream Company represents 321.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $684.82M with the latest information.

The Altus Midstream Company traded at the price of $2.05 with 2.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ALTM shares recorded 696.84K.

Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ:ALTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 8.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] sitting at -13.57 and its Gross Margin at +5.57, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.10%. Its Return on Assets is -0.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -26.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -2.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.69 and its Current Ratio is 4.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altus Midstream Company [ALTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.