Analog Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] gained by 0.37% on the last trading session, reaching $120.86 price per share at the time. Analog Devices, Inc. represents 369.05M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.60B with the latest information.

The Analog Devices, Inc. traded at the price of $120.86 with 2.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADI shares recorded 2.12M.

Analog Devices, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.77 to 124.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 19 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] sitting at +30.02 and its Gross Margin at +59.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.70%. These measurements indicate that Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.98, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.10 and P/E Ratio of 33.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] earns $365,309 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.40 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] has 369.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $44.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.77 to 124.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. [ADI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.