Antero Midstream Corporation[AM] stock saw a move by -4.68% on , touching 1.75 million. Based on the recent volume, Antero Midstream Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AM shares recorded 504.76M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock could reach median target price of $7.00.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock additionally went down by -17.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AM stock is set at -47.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AM shares showcased -41.37% decrease. AM saw -57.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 45.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.52.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 12 Feb (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -34.90%.

These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -81.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.17. Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 67.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.99.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.17 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 504.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.26 to 14.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.