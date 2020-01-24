Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE: APLE] opened at $15.78 and closed at $15.79 a share within trading session on Jan 23, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -0.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.73. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE: APLE] had 2.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.47M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 0.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.65 during that period and APLE managed to take a rebound to $16.90 in the last 52 weeks. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.79. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 24 Feb (In 32 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +16.60 and its Gross Margin at +22.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.90, and its Return on Assets is 4.19. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.09 and P/E Ratio of 19.56. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] earns $20,531,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 222.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.