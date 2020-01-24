Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] gained by 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $21.22 price per share at the time. Associated Banc-Corp represents 156.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.32B with the latest information.

The Associated Banc-Corp traded at the price of $21.22 with 2.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ASB shares recorded 1.06M.

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.52 to 23.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.02.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Today After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] sitting at +29.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.00%. These measurements indicate that Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.46, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this Associated Banc-Corp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 119.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.66. These metrics all suggest that Associated Banc-Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] earns $321,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has 156.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.52 to 23.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp [ASB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.