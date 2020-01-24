The share price of Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] inclined by $194.73, presently trading at $198.60. The company’s shares saw 53.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $129.70 recorded on Jan 23, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ADSK jumped by +4.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.16% compared to 7.81 of all time high it touched on 01/23/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.62%, while additionally gaining 44.45% during the last 12 months. Autodesk, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $200.04. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.44% increase from the current trading price. Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 129.70 to 198.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $194.73. Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 35 Days). on.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"> on.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js">

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] sitting at +1.12 and its Gross Margin at +88.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Assets is -1.83.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 111.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 336.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] earns $268,573 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.70. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] has 219.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $43.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 129.70 to 198.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 1.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.21. This RSI suggests that Autodesk, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.