Berry Global Group, Inc. [NYSE: BERY] opened at $48.12 and closed at $48.28 a share within trading session on Jan 23, 2020. That means that the stock dropped by -2.11% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $47.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Berry Global Group, Inc. [NYSE: BERY] had 1.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.35M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.83%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $36.98 during that period and BERY managed to take a rebound to $59.16 in the last 52 weeks.

Berry Global Group, Inc. [NYSE:BERY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.98 to 59.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.28.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 31 Jan (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] sitting at +9.48 and its Gross Margin at +16.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 26.50, and its Return on Assets is 3.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BERY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 702.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 695.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.41 and P/E Ratio of 15.69. These metrics all suggest that Berry Global Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] earns $184,958 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] has 132.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.98 to 59.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 1.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. [BERY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.