Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $19.37 after BPR shares went down by -0.72% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.24 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.51.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 14 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] sitting at +154.13 and its Gross Margin at +35.91, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 71.94, and its Return on Assets is 17.00. These metrics suggest that this Brookfield Property REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property REIT

Inc. [BPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,047.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,263.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.76.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.14 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has 64.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.24 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] a Reliable Buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.