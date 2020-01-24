Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE: CEI] stock went up by 10.94% or 0.21 points up from its previous closing price of $1.92. The stock reached $2.13 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CEI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

CEI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.52, at one point touching $2.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.52. The 52-week high currently stands at $862.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -99.72% after the recent low of $0.50.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 862.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.92.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 300.10%. Its

Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.11. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 5.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 862.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 326.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 9.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.