Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] saw a change by 23.14% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.47. The company is holding 86.99M shares with keeping 28.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 44.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.15% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -35.06%, trading +45.63% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 86.99M shares valued at 3.8 million were bought and sold.

Casa Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:CASA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] sitting at +26.85 and its Gross Margin at +73.36, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 116.80, and its Return on Assets is 15.31. These metrics suggest that this Casa Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 394.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 391.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] earns $399,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.11 and its Current Ratio is 4.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. [CASA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.