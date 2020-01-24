CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] dipped by -38.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.50 price per share at the time. CHF Solutions, Inc. represents 4.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.90M with the latest information.

The CHF Solutions, Inc. traded at the price of $0.50 with 12.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHFS shares recorded 912.61K.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.81.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 19 Feb (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] sitting at -340.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.57.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -153.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -288.80%. Its Return on Equity is -153.62, and its Return on Assets is -125.09. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.25. CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] earns $208,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.28 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has 4.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.60 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 20.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.