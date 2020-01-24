Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] took an upward turn with a change of 21.16%, trading at the price of $13.63 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.17 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 740.54K shares for that time period. CBB monthly volatility recorded 1.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.24%. PS value for CBB stocks is 0.36 with PB recorded at . Cincinnati Bell Inc. [NYSE:CBB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.19 to 11.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.25. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 20 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] sitting at +8.28 and its Gross Margin at +31.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.20%. Its Return on Assets is -2.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.68. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. companyname [CBB] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] earns $320,512 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] has 50.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $563.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.19 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved up by 16.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 327.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 91.97. This RSI suggests that Cincinnati Bell Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. [CBB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.