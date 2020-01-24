Citizens Financial Group, Inc.[CFG] stock saw a move by -1.98% on , touching 2.11 million. Based on the recent volume, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CFG shares recorded 445.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] stock could reach median target price of $44.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] stock additionally went down by -1.67% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.68% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CFG stock is set at 14.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.91% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CFG shares showcased 5.95% increase. CFG saw -5.38% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.84% compared to high within the same period of time.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 16 Apr (In 83 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] sitting at +27.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.90%. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its

market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.33, and its Return on Assets is 1.10. These metrics suggest that this Citizens Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.64.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] has 445.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.30 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [CFG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.