Delta Air Lines, Inc.[DAL] stock saw a move by -1.78% on , touching 4.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DAL shares recorded 646.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] stock could reach median target price of $70.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] stock additionally went down by -4.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DAL stock is set at 27.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DAL shares showcased -4.58% decrease. DAL saw -6.68% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.23% compared to high within the same period of time.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.90 to 63.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.27.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] sitting at +14.08 and its Gross Margin at +22.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is

21.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 32.73, and its Return on Assets is 7.64. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has 646.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.93B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 2.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.