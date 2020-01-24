Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] shares went lower by -3.36% from its previous closing of $50.25, now trading at the price of $48.56, also adding -1.69 points. Is DOW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DOW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 740.77M float and a -7.45% run over in the last seven days. DOW share price has been hovering between $60.52 and $40.44 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at +12.56 and its Gross Margin at +19.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

74.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.84. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 741.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $37.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.44 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Dow Inc. [DOW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.