eHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] gained by 28.67% on the last trading session, reaching $124.97 price per share at the time. eHealth, Inc. represents 23.49M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.28B with the latest information.

The eHealth, Inc. traded at the price of $124.97 with 3.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EHTH shares recorded 642.83K.

eHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.19 to 112.22. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of eHealth, Inc. [EHTH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eHealth, Inc. [EHTH] sitting at +6.68, this company’s Net Marg

in is now 1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is 0.13, and its Return on Assets is 0.09. These metrics suggest that this eHealth, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, eHealth, Inc. [EHTH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, eHealth, Inc. [EHTH] earns $232,989 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.95. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 5.81.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 3.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.64. This RSI suggests that eHealth, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is eHealth, Inc. [EHTH] a Reliable Buy?

eHealth, Inc. [EHTH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.