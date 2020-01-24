F.N.B. Corporation[FNB] stock saw a move by -1.12% on , touching 2.32 million. Based on the recent volume, F.N.B. Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FNB shares recorded 325.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock could reach median target price of N/A. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock additionally went down by -0.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FNB stock is set at 7.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by 2.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FNB shares showcased 2.65% increase. FNB saw -4.25% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.08% compared to high within the same period of time. F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.23 to 12.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.52. ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 "> ="text-align:center; margin-top:px; margin-bottom:px; margin-left:px; margin-right:px;float:none;" class="afw afw-ga afw_ad afwadid-24549 ">

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 96 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] sitting at +31.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80%. These measurements indicate that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.16. These metrics suggest that this F.N.B. Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.37.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.19 and P/E Ratio of 10.60. These metrics all suggest that F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] earns $326,606 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has 325.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.23 to 12.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 1.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.