Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOX] stock went down by -3.91% or -1.5 points down from its previous closing price of $38.40. The stock reached $36.90 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FOX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.30% in the period of the last 7 days.

FOX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $38.13, at one point touching $36.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $38.13. The 52-week high currently stands at $41.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $29.61.

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ:FOX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.61 to 41.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fox Corporation [FOX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fox Corporation [FOX] sitting at +21.35 and its Gross Margin at +33.80.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fox Corporation [FOX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Fox Corporation [FOX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.01 and P/E Ratio of 15.43. These metrics all suggest that Fox Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Fox Corporation [FOX] earns $1,479,091 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.12 and its Current Ratio is 3.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Fox Corporation [FOX] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.61 to 41.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fox Corporation [FOX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fox Corporation [FOX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.