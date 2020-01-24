Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] stock went down by -7.53% or -0.02 points down from its previous closing price of $0.29. The stock reached $0.27 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HTBX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.87% in the period of the last 7 days.
HTBX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.305, at one point touching $0.267. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.305. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.80 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -78.05% after the recent low of $0.29.
Heat Biologics, Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 26 Mar (In 62 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] sitting at -301.43.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.00%. Its Return on Equity is -83.56, and its Return on Assets is -38.91. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -3.77. Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.05.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] earns $193,128 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 267.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.89 and its Current Ratio is 5.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] has 45.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.29 to 1.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.59% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 14.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?
Heat Biologics, Inc. [HTBX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.