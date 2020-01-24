The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.[GS] stock saw a move by -0.60% on , touching 2.76 million. Based on the recent volume, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GS shares recorded 370.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] stock could reach median target price of $267.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] stock additionally went up by +0.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.27% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GS stock is set at 24.72% by far, with shares price recording returns by 17.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GS shares showcased 10.61% increase. GS saw -1.95% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 180.73 to 250.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $247.05.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 20 Apr (In 88 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] sitting at +19.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00%. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its

market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.70%. Its Return on Equity is 9.40, and its Return on Assets is 0.88. These metrics suggest that this The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.60.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has 370.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $90.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 180.73 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.