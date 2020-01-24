The share price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE: LCTX] inclined by $0.95, presently trading at $1.13. The company’s shares saw 111.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.53 recorded on Jan 24, 2020. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LCTX jumped by +36.33% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.19% compared to 0.30 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 59.71%, while additionally gaining 3.49% during the last 12 months. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.12% increase from the current trading price.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE:LCTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.95.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] sitting at -3147.39 and its Gross Margin at -152.47.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.60%. Its Return on Equity is -35.86, and its Return on Assets is -33.46. These metrics suggest that this Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lineage Cell

Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 117.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] earns $17,924 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has 149.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $142.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 13.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.58. This RSI suggests that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.