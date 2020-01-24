Livent Corporation [LTHM] saw a change by 4.77% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.22. The company is holding 146.00M shares with keeping 145.21M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 67.94% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -34.89% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.18%, trading +41.41% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 146.00M shares valued at 3.48 million were bought and sold.

Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 10 Feb (In 18 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Livent Corporation [LTHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livent Corporation [LTHM] sitting at +36.90 and its Gross Margin at +46.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.80%. These measurements indicate that Livent Corporation [LTHM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.88, and its Return on Assets is 21.81. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LTHM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 6.51, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 544.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.16 and P/E Ratio of 17.50. These metrics all suggest that Livent Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livent Corporation [LTHM] earns $553,125 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.91 and its Current Ratio is 2.50. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] has 146.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.49 to 14.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livent Corporation [LTHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livent Corporation [LTHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.