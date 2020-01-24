Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained by 0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $22.40 price per share at the time. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. represents 509.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.40B with the latest information.

The Medical Properties Trust, Inc. traded at the price of $22.40 with 2.87 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MPW shares recorded 5.71M.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [NYSE:MPW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 22.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] sitting at +43.07 and its Gross Margin at +80.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.00%. These measurements indicate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 24.21, and its Return on Assets is 11.34. These metrics suggest that this Medical Properties Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.79.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.11 and P/E Ratio of 27.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] earns $10,188,597 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] has 509.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.83 to 22.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.75. This RSI suggests that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. [MPW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.