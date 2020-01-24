Mondelez International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] dipped by -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $55.08 price per share at the time. Mondelez International, Inc. represents 1.45B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.11B with the latest information.

The Mondelez International, Inc. traded at the price of $55.08 with 1.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MDLZ shares recorded 6.02M.

Mondelez International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.53 to 56.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.44.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] sitting at +14.94 and its Gross Margin at +38.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 13.07, and its Return on Assets is 5.37. These metrics all suggest that Mondelez International, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has generated a Total Debt

to Total Equity ratio of 71.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.07 and P/E Ratio of 20.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] earns $324,225 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.45. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $80.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.53 to 56.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. [MDLZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.