Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] took an upward turn with a change of 0.46%, trading at the price of $67.77 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Monster Beverage Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.78M shares for that time period. MNST monthly volatility recorded 1.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.42%. PS value for MNST stocks is 8.83 with PB recorded at 8.99.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.23 to 67.62. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.46.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at +34.41 and its Gross Margin at +60.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.60%. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.30%. Its Return on Equity is 26.46, and its Return on Assets is 20.76. These metrics all suggest that Monster Beverage Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.32, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 0.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.90 and P/E Ratio of 34.14. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] earns $1,211,707 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.54 and its Current Ratio is 3.00. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 534.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.23 to 67.62. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.05. This RSI suggests that Monster Beverage Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.