Navient Corporation [NAVI] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.45 after NAVI shares went up by 1.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.80 to 15.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.18.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 96 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at +9.21 and its Gross Margin at +86.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.60%. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 11.33, and its Return on Assets is 0.36. These metrics suggest that this Navient Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,811.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 94.97. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2,365.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 21.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.03. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.04 and P/E Ratio of 6.00. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Navient Corporation [NAVI] earns $871,846 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 219.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.80 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 3.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.35. This RSI suggests that Navient Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.