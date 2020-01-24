NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained by 0.07% on the last trading session, reaching $260.08 price per share at the time. NextEra Energy, Inc. represents 487.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.77B with the latest information.

The NextEra Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $260.08 with 2.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NEE shares recorded 1.87M.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NYSE:NEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.74 to 260.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $259.90.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tomorrow Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] sitting at +23.45 and its Gross Margin at +32.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.90%. These measurements indicate that NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.29, and its Return on Assets is 6.59. These metrics suggest that this NextEra Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.37. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.47 and P/E Ratio of 39.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] earns $1,148,028 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.29 and its Current Ratio is 0.36. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] has 487.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $126.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 171.74 to 260.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.17, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.79. This RSI suggests that NextEra Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. [NEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.