The share price of Nuance Communications, Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] inclined by $20.06, presently trading at $19.80. The company’s shares saw 52.88% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.95 recorded on Jan 23, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NUAN jumped by +1.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.93% compared to 0.35 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.49%, while additionally gaining 50.27% during the last 12 months. Nuance Communications, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.53% increase from the current trading price.

Nuance Communications, Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.95 to 20.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 13 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] sitting at +12.18 and its Gross Margin at +53.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70%. These measurements indicate that Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 5.91, and its Return on Assets is 2.14. These metrics suggest that this Nuance Communications, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 89.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.79 and P/E Ratio of 52.02. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] earns $225,073 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.65 and its Current Ratio is 0.65. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] has 290.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.95 to 20.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 1.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.27. This RSI suggests that Nuance Communications, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. [NUAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.