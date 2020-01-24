PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE: PPG] shares went higher by 0.08% from its previous closing of $126.16, now trading at the price of $126.26, also adding 0.1 points. Is PPG stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PPG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 235.88M float and a -3.43% run over in the last seven days. PPG share price has been hovering between $134.36 and $100.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 16 Apr (In 84 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] sitting at +12.85 and its Gross Margin at +39.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has 242.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 100.90 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.13% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.