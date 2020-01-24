Revolve Group, Inc.[RVLV] stock saw a move by -5.43% on , touching 1.67 million. Based on the recent volume, Revolve Group, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RVLV shares recorded 67.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] stock additionally went down by -12.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.63% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RVLV stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RVLV shares showcased -47.42% decrease. RVLV saw -62.88% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.09% compared to high within the same period of time.

Revolve Group, Inc. [NYSE:RVLV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.35 to 48.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.98.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 14 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] sitting at +8.38 and its Gross Margin at +52.68, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 48.30%. Its

Return on Equity is 47.79, and its Return on Assets is 21.45. These metrics suggest that this Revolve Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] earns $507,364 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 67.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] has 67.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.35 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. [RVLV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.