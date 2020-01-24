The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went up by 0.62% or 0.17 points up from its previous closing price of $27.58. The stock reached $27.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

WU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.75, at one point touching $27.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $27.75. The 52-week high currently stands at $28.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 53.57% after the recent low of $17.43.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.43 to 28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.58.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 11 Feb (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +17.42 and its Gross Margin at +36.02, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for,

compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.20%. Its Return on Assets is 9.35.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 109.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Western Union Company [WU] earns $464,417 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.61.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 423.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.43 to 28.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.