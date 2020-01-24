The share price of Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] inclined by $56.36, presently trading at $55.59. The company’s shares saw 24.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $44.51 recorded on Jan 24, 2020. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TFC fall by -0.86% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.03% compared to -0.48 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.11%, while additionally gaining 14.07% during the last 12 months. Truist Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $59.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.74% increase from the current trading price.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.51 to 56.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 6 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at +32.34, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30%. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.83, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Truist Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its

investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.90 and P/E Ratio of 13.98. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] earns $362,741 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.02.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.32B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.51 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.